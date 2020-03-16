|
|
Mark E. Wirth 52, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020. Mark was the husband of Christine Verrastro-Wirth. Born in Easton, Pa. he was the son of Robert J. and June D. (Wetzel) Wirth of Allentown. Mark was a surgical technician working at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for the past 7 years. He coached football and wrestling for BTAA, and was a baseball coach for the City Line Little League. Surviving with his parents and Christine are his sons; Mark A. (Anna) and their son Konrad of Norwich, CT, and Andrew J. (Bailee) of Bethlehem. His sister Maria Wirth of Wescosville. Mark was preceded in death by his daughter Kari Rose in 1992. A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday March 1`8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark's memory the the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd. #260, Ambler, Pa. 19002 or c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020