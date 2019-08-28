|
Mark Faust, 56 years, formerly of Whitehall, died Sunday August 25th, 2019 at HCR Manorcare in Easton. He was the husband of Audrey Villari Spangenberg and the late Therese M. (Herbacek) Faust. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Maynard P. Faust and the late Mary (Wadusky) Faust.
Mark was a graduate of Whitehall High School and a former member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He worked for Wernersville State Hospital in the maintenance department. Prior to that he worked at the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Surviving along with his father are his brother Maynard "Mick" Faust and wife Tina; sisters Marsha Karess and Mary Louise Faust and 3 nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Grove St., North Catasauqua. There will be a calling period from 10:30-11am at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Fisher Church, 1239 3rd St. N. Catasauqua, 18032 or to HCR Manorcare, 2600 Northampton St. Easton, 18045. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019