SCHWARTZ, Mark G. age 89, born in Brooklyn, New York, son of Ruth (Goldenberg) and Emil Schwartz, died on June 10, 2020, survived by a loving family he regarded as his heaven here on Earth. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marjorie (Polichio), his son Adam (Christine) of Tampa, FL, grandsons Ryan and Evan Schwartz, his daughter Leslie Schwartz (Gregory Farino) of Bradenton, FL, granddaughters Lauren, Olivia, and Grace Farino and his sister Paula Kerle of North Bellmore, NY. Mark worked at Rodale Press for 26 years before retiring in 1997. For many years he had a standing Saturday morning handball game at the Allentown YMCA. In 2001, he moved from Allentown to Belleair Beach, Florida where he continued to serve by volunteering for Meals on Wheels. A Celebration of Life service was held on June 18, 2020 with Rabbi Andrew Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts in Mark's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/).
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.