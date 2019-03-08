Mark J. Cerciello, M.D., of Salisbury Township, passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on November 26, 1938 in Allentown to Anthony A. and Anna Cerciello and has been married to his loving wife Betty Lou for the past 53 years. A 1956 graduate of Allen High school, in 1960, Mark graduated from Muhlenberg College, he then pursued his education at Hanehmann Medical School where he received his MD degree in 1964. He served his internship at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, from 1964-1965; he then started his residency in Orthopedics at Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia from 1965-1969. In 1969 he joined the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, until he retired in 2013. Mark was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: Wife, Betty Lou (Schiefer) Cerciello; children, Lisabeth Ann Cerciello of Plains, PA, Ann Margaret Klitsch and husband Robert of Andover, MA; grandchildren, Valentine Cerciello and Maxwell Klitsch. Services: A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. in Allentown. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary