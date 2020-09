Mark J. Holden, 67, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Clifford A. and Bernice (Doolittle) Holden.



Survivors: sisters, Beth Ann Holden Jelinek and her husband Henry; Karen Holden Tincher and her husband, Michael; brother-in-law, John Murray; nieces, Lauren Jelinek, Annelise Jelinek Madsen, Cara Murray, Emily Tincher, Mary Ann Tincher and Amanda Murray; and nephews, John Murray and Samuel Tincher.



Services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm.



