Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd.
Allentown, PA
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd.
Allentown, PA
Mark J. Sterner

Mark J. Sterner
Mark J. Sterner, 49, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Lori L. (Holzinger) Sterner. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Jon P. and Elaine J. (Erwine) Sterner of Whitehall. Mark was a graduate of Dieruff H.S. He worked at Rodale for the past 23 years. Mark was a member of the Traylor Engineering bowling team for over 30 years. He loved the Redskins, Pirates and Penn State sports. Mark enjoyed amusement parks, the beach, trivia and history and took many vacations to historical areas. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and uncle and was wonderful to his family.

Survivors: Wife, Lori; Parents, Jon and Elaine; Son: Dylan T. Sterner at home; Daughter: Brooke E. Sterner at home; Step-Daughter: Jessica J. Hartner of Allentown; Brother: Dwayne D. Sterner and his wife Sharon of Northampton; Sister: Robin L. O'Donnell and her husband Brian of Macungie. Mark is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services: 5 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, Calvary Temple, 3436 Winchester Rd., Allentown 18104. Call 3:30 – 5:00 pm Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: Because of Marks love of children, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
