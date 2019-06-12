Mark L. Mindler, 97, passed away June 9, 2019 in Bethlehem, PA. Born April 5, 1922 in Passer, PA, he was the son of Jacob and Martha (Hottel) Mindler. He was a graduate of Springfield High School in Pleasant Valley, PA. Mark was an active baseball player as a young man. He served in Belgium as a sergeant in World War II and sometimes acted as a German translator during his service. An employee of Bethlehem Steel for 42 years, he retired in 1984. During these years, he traveled widely throughout the world. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church for more than 50 years. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Barbara Mindler (Mischisen), grandson Thomas Peter Sprague, four brothers (Albert, Paul, Robert, James) a sister, Ruth, four sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law. He is survived by a son, Thomas Peter Mindler and his wife Ann (Sloyer), and by a daughter, Ann Mindler Sprague, grandchildren Melissa Ackerman (John), Philinda Mindler (Bill Bretzger), Mark Sprague (Lori), Jessica Maisuria (Pintu), Alison Frame (Craig), Eric Sprague, Alexandra Mindler, Joshua Mindler, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as one sister-in-law, and twelve nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 9 A.M. followed by a service at 10 A.M. at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA. Interment will take place at Springfield Church of the Brethren, Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8540. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary