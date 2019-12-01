|
Mark L. Snell, 53, unexpectedly passed away in his home in Allentown on November 8, 2019. Born in Allentown Pa., on May 3, 1966 Mark was a son of the late Leonard W. and Sarah J. Snell. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whitehall. Mark grew up in Catasauqua, Pa., where his love of being a mechanic developed with his fathers garage in Cetronia, Pa. He worked at Sam's Auto Show and held numerous other mechanic jobs in the area. Mark was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Class of 1984. Survivors: Brothers; Matthew, Peter and Andrew. Sister; Kathie wife of Timothy Foulds. Nephews; Tyler, Jacob, Kristofer Foulds and Zachary Snell. Nieces; Caitlin and Madison Snell and relatives too numerous to mention. Mark will be sadly missed. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 12:00 noon. 1700 Airport Rd. Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019