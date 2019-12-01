Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
1700 Airport Rd
Allentown, PA
Mark Leonard Snell


1966 - 2019
Mark Leonard Snell Obituary
Mark L. Snell, 53, unexpectedly passed away in his home in Allentown on November 8, 2019. Born in Allentown Pa., on May 3, 1966 Mark was a son of the late Leonard W. and Sarah J. Snell. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whitehall. Mark grew up in Catasauqua, Pa., where his love of being a mechanic developed with his fathers garage in Cetronia, Pa. He worked at Sam's Auto Show and held numerous other mechanic jobs in the area. Mark was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Class of 1984. Survivors: Brothers; Matthew, Peter and Andrew. Sister; Kathie wife of Timothy Foulds. Nephews; Tyler, Jacob, Kristofer Foulds and Zachary Snell. Nieces; Caitlin and Madison Snell and relatives too numerous to mention. Mark will be sadly missed. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 12:00 noon. 1700 Airport Rd. Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
