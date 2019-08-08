|
Mark M. Dillaway, 63, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill. He and his wife, Sandra L. (Ruhf) Dillaway, shared 39 years together.
Born in Lynn, MA, he was the son of the late Mason W. and Bernice A. (Bilney) Dillaway. Mark was a graduate of Peabody Veterans' Memorial High School. He served his country honorably in the Marine Corps and worked as a Paint Line Technician for Stanley Vidmar for more than 25 years.
Survivors: His wife, Sandra; son, Matthew M. Dillaway of Whittier, CA; daughter, Janelle L. Haseley and her husband Ross of Allentown; brother, David Dillaway and his wife Ann of Reading, MA; sister, Marcia Swift and her husband Bill of Middleton, MA; 1 granddaughter, Charlotte Haseley; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Christine, Nathaniel, Loretta, Lauren, Nancy, Lyndsay, Amanda and Derek. Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Dillaway.
Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Open Door Food Pantry, 201 E. Juniata Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019