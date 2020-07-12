Mark Parseghian, Jr., 92, of Nazareth, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Nazareth he was the son of the late Mark (Nichan) and Carrie Isabel (Kinkinger) Parseghian. Mark was the loving husband of Gretchen L. (Haney) Parseghian. Mark honorably served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army – Joliet Arsenal from 1949-1952. He graduated from Nazareth Area Senior High School class of 1945 where he served as the class president. Mark attained his Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering at Lehigh University class of 1949. He later served as The Home Club President and was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He served for many years as the Alumni Advisor for the DU house as well Alumni Advisor Emeritus. He was a member of Lehigh's Asa Packer Society, 50 Reunion Society and the Lehigh Lafayette 50 Game Club. Mark owned and operated C.B. Haney Masonry Contracting, Inc and Gremar, Inc. where he worked up until retirement. He was a board member at Bricklayers' Local 8 and Plasterers' Local 233 Pension Fund. He was a member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem where he was a Head Sacristan, a Sunday School teacher and a candle maker. He served on the Board of Elder's and Board of Trustees. He made two mission trips with Moravian Church to Nicaragua and Honduras to supervise construction projects. Mark was a founding member and past president of Dream Mile Fishing Club of Blakeslee, Pa. Mark was instrumental in the formation of Moravian Development Corporation, Bethlehem Area Moravians, Moravian Village of Bethlehem, and Moravian College Housing.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Gretchen, Mark will be lovingly remembered by his son, Mark Parseghian, III and wife Kathleen; daughter, Sande Nagle; grandchildren, Terri Nagle, Corinne Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Carrie L. Curry and husband Adam and Renee Parseghian Griffith and husband Jordan; great grandchildren Sean Macikonycz, Benjamin Curry, Luke Curry and Jacob Curry and nieces, Virginia Unruh and Nancy Mogle.
Services: Due to the worldwide pandemic and recommended social distancing a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. Notes of condolence can be sent to Mrs. Mark Parseghian c/o 2116 Timsons Drive, Johnstown, PA 15905
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mark to Central Moravian Church, 73 W Church St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to Lehigh University Memorial Scholarship Fund by making a gift online at giving.lehigh.edu
.