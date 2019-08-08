|
|
Mark R. Koch, 55, of Coopersburg, passed away suddenly on Monday August 5, 2019 in his home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Clifford O. and Jane A. (Artz) Koch. He was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, class of 1981. He also attended L.C.C.C. Mark worked as a stonemason, and owned and operated MK Stonemasonry for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Eagles fan. He was a member and past President of the Coopersburg Lions Club. Mark loved animals and was extremely loyal to his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Sally J. Keglovits and her husband Joseph of Upper Saucon Township; his dog Roscoe; many friends.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11 AM until time of the service. A memory tribute may be place at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019