1/1
Mark Sincavage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Sincavage, 59, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020. Born in Allentown Mark was a son of the late William A. and Ellen J. (Gallagher) Sincavage. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Dieruff Highschool. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Surviving are his brothers; Al in Pine Hill, NJ, and Paul of Allentown. His sister Eileen wife of Mark Hoffert of Bethlehem Twp.. Mark has two nieces, Nicole and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Michael in 1977. Funeral Services will be on Friday November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:30am-1:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
Thank You for Your service.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
November 6, 2020
Al, Paul I'm so sorry to hear of Marks passing. May God comfort you during these difficult times. Mark was such a sweetheart.... RIP Mark

Barbara Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved