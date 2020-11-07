Mark Sincavage, 59, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020. Born in Allentown Mark was a son of the late William A. and Ellen J. (Gallagher) Sincavage. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Dieruff Highschool. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Surviving are his brothers; Al in Pine Hill, NJ, and Paul of Allentown. His sister Eileen wife of Mark Hoffert of Bethlehem Twp.. Mark has two nieces, Nicole and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Michael in 1977. Funeral Services will be on Friday November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:30am-1:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the American Cancer Society
.