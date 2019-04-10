Mark W. Locher, 52, of Whitehall, PA unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his home on April 4, 2019. Mark was a loving father, accomplished artist, and well-known musician on the Lehigh Valley music scene. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Adolph W. Locher, Jr. and the late Barbara D'Agostino Locher. He was pre-deceased by his sister Sharon M. Locher McGarr. Mark was a graduate of Liberty High School and Kutztown University where he majored in Graphic Design. He was currently employed as a Graphic Design Editor for MediaNews Group/Digital First Media and their many newspapers using his creative "magic" on front page news stories to sports inserts and feature pages winning awards for over 30 years.Mark will be lovingly remembered by children, Joshua and Janelle Locher; sister, Carisa Locher; niece, Kayla McGarr; aunts, uncles, and cousins, and longtime companion Anita Bolden.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Jane De Chantal Roman Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton, PA 18045. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8pm at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Love Ran Red Foundation, P.O. Box 242 Emmaus, PA 18049. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary