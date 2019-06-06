Mark Wallace Vogler, age 61, of McBain, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2019 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. Mark was born in Allentown, Pa. on July 30, 1957 to Wallace and Phyllis Vogler. He leaves behind his adoring wife, Sarah Dowling Vogler, AKA "Girlfriend" who he married on Dec. 9, 1989 at Marble Island in Colchester, VT. He also leaves behind three devoted sons, Benjamin Huston, Adam Sheehan, and Daniel McGrath all of Michigan and his sisters, Holly Vogler of Allentown, Pa. and Fran Groves of Bethlehem Pa., and many other relatives.Mark attended school at Paul Smith College in upstate New York and State University of New York (SUNY) in Plattsburg New York where he earned a degree in Environmental Studies. He was a devoted employee of BASF Corporation as an Account Manager for 28 years. His commitment to his company included several relocations from New York, New Jersey, Indiana, South Carolina, and finally their beautiful home in Michigan. Mark was a guy who liked to take the road less traveled. One of his crowning achievements was his visit to the Artic Circle with his life time friends, Jim Thomas and Mark Elliott where he caught his prized Atlantic Char. Marks' favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends at his piece of Heaven here on Earth, his island on Lake Newboro, Canada. Mark, I will love you past God and back, forever plus a day and now it's time for your 4 legged buddies, Chester and Abby to show you the way. A Celebration of Life will be held later in August at West Port, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Services, 450 Brook Street, Traverse City, Mi. 49684 or Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center, 2101 Commonwealth Blvd Suite 1, Ann Arbor, Mi. 48105. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at [email protected] Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary