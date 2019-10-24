Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
109 Main Street
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Trainer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene E. Trainer


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene E. Trainer Obituary
Marlene E. Trainer (Steigerwalt) of Glyndon, Maryland, age 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 21, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Born in Mahoning Valley, Pennsylvania, on Sept 14, 1939 to Edith and Charles Steigerwalt, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stanley F. Trainer and is survived by her son Rob (Brian) and his wife Betsy; her son David and his wife Denise; her son Andrew and his wife Marie; her daughter Marianne; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ryan, Jacob and Timothy; her great-grandson Jackson; her brother Delroy and his wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 27th at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A, 11605 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Penn State University, 510 Paterno Library, University Park, PA 16802, or online contributions can be made at raise.psu.edu. Search: Paterno Libraries Endowment. Reference Marlene Trainer as the memorial Tribute on page 2.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now