Marlene I. Saltzman, 85, formerly of Allentown, passed away March 30, 2019, in Boynton Beach Florida. She was the wife of the late Murray Saltzman who passed away Jan. 23rd. 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Minnie (Levine) Hoffman. Marlene was a successful real estate agent and took pride in her knowledge of Allentown and its surroundings. She was a wife of many years and doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Temple Beth El Allentown.SURVIVERS : Daughters, Jane Rosenfeld (Danny) and Sue Goldstone (Zach Jasnoff); Grandchildren, Adam Goldstone (Donna), Josh Goldstone ( Tara), Brittany Hefetz (Jon), and Jillian Rosenfeld; Great-grandchildren, Noam and Maya Goldstone, and Noah Hefetz.SERVICES: Graveside 11:30 AM Tuesday April 2nd , 2019, at Beth El Memorial Park Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019