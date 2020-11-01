Marlene June Sigley, 83, passed away peacefully in Wellington, FL on October 26, 2020. Born in Emmaus, PA on June 8, 1937. Marlene was the loving wife of Donald Sigley for 63 years, the daughter of the late Gustav and Anna (Brey) Schwartz and the sister to the late Lamar Schwartz, all of Emmaus, PA
Marlene was a graduate of Emmaus High School and retired from Cedar Crest College where she worked as a secretary in the Financial Aid Office and the Controller's Office.
She will be remembered for the joy and love she gave to and had for her family. She had the biggest heart and spread kindness and compassion everywhere and to everyone she came in contact with. She had the most contagious laugh that spread smiles to all. She had an enjoyment for cooking and baking. She made sure her baking skills and secret family recipes for her baklava and cookies that were loved by all, were passed onto her grandkids.
She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Don, her daughter Lori Lucas and husband Jim of Wellington, FL, her son Donald Sigley, Jr and wife Jennifer of Pensacola, FL, her 4 grandchildren, Jason Sigley, Travis Sigley, Dylan Sigley and Lauren Ramsey and her husband Rhett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Sandra Casanova for helping in the care of Marlene. We thank her for the love, friendship, kindness and compassion she gave to Marlene and all of us. XOXOXO
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.connellfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
.