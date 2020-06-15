Marlin E. "Hoagie" Hamm
Marlin E. "Hoagie" Hamm, 70, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away at home on June 13, 2020. He was the husband of Janice D. "Susie" (Silfies) Hamm with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage in November 2019. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Ernest A. and Miriam F. (Friebolin) Hamm. Hoagie was a 1967 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School, New Tripoli, PA. Survivors include three daughters, Heather A. wife of Kevin L. Utt, Tracy L. wife of Edward J. Sawyer, and Melinda S. wife of James F. Wessner; sister, Darlene A. D'Agostine; brother, Wilbur A. (Sharon) Hamm; nine grandchildren; four aunts and two uncles. His funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. A video of the service can be viewed on our website as of June 19, 2020. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlin's name can be sent directly to the Lynnport Community Fire Company at 7164 Behler Road New Tripoli, PA 18066. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary, online condolences and service updates.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 15, 2020.
June 14, 2020
I am so saddened by Marlins passing. He was a great friend and a buddy at work.Thoughts and prayers to Susie and the whole family.He will be greatly missed! Karen and Keith Hantz
Karen
Coworker
