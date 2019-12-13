|
|
Marlin Paris Newcomer, 82, of Cetronia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Nancy J. (Baker), who passed away in 2007. Born June 17, 1937 in York, he was the son of the late John H. and Frances (Bostic) Newcomer. Marlin worked as a technician for York Heating & Air Conditioning for 30 years. He honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Marlin was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and collecting guns. He loved the outdoors. Marlin was a volunteer firefighter for many years with Cetronia. Survivors: daughter, Tracy Gregory and husband, Richard; son, Troy and wife, Lori; grandchildren, John Wolfe, Drew Wolfe and Samantha Newcomer; nieces and nephews. Marlin was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Sprenkle. Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190 in loving memory of Marlin.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019