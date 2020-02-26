|
|
Marlowe R. Graff, 71, of Kutztown, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the husband of Diane M. (Scheidt) Keller Graff, whom he married on May 12, 1973. Born in Allentown, Marlowe was a son of the late George H. and Fern E. (Kuhn) Graff. He was a 1966 graduate of Kutztown Area High School, where he was an avid baseball player and lettered in 1965-66 and attended Reading Area Community College. Following his graduation from high school, Marlowe worked at Bausch and Lomb in Reading for a few years before he became the owner and Optician at Towne Vision Center in Kutztown. He retired after 30 years in 2004. Marlowe was a member of Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, where he was a volunteer with the parish breakfasts. He was also a former Township Supervisor and a member of the Planning Commission and Municipal Authority for Maxatawny Township. In his younger years, Marlow was a member of the Kutztown Hobos as a part of the Sesquicentennial celebration in Kutztown, Kutztown Lions and Optimist Clubs, and was a little league coach. He served as the President of the parent's group of the BMX track in Kutztown, enjoyed hunting, playing golf, baseball, traveling, playing pinochle with his buddies, and was a member of a hunting camp in Lycoming County. In addition to his wife of 46 years, Diane, Marlowe is survived by his son, Bryan C., husband of Melissa A. (Flyte) Keller, Kutztown, and a grandchild, Jordan E. Keller. In addition to his parents, Marlowe was predeceased by a brother, George N. Graff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, PA, with Rev. Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer, Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Kempton. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Sunday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on Monday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. in the church. The family requests contributions be made in Marlowe's memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, St. Mary's RC Church, or to a . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020