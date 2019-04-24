|
Marshall H Altemose, 81 Passed away Thursday April 17th 2019. He lived in DeBary Fl where he and his late wife Margaret spent many adventurous years together. Born Sept 1, 1937 to Harold and Gladys Altemose. Marshall was a wonderful Husband, Dad, Brother and Friend, he will be dearly missed by us all. He worked Construction and Heavy equipment, he also enjoyed Truck driving with his wife as his teammate. A favorite pastime was riding his Harley. Survivors; Sisters, Shirley Rasely & husband Russell, Carolyn Dorhsimer, Daughters Denise Katinis & husband Paul, Nadine Keglovits & husband Ray, Grandchildren, Rob & wife Randi, Elizabeth & fiancé Trevor , Nina & husband Louis, Ray J & fiancé Ginnie., Great Grandchildren, Gavin, Autumn, Raelynn and Robert. Rest in peace Dad, we love you.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019