Marshall M. Miller, 84, of Nazareth, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in HCR-Manor Care, Bethlehem. Born in Chapman's Quarry, he was the son of the late Frank and Leah (Houser) Miller. An avid hunter and fisherman, Marshall and his late wife Lorraine (Werkheiser), enjoyed travel and birding before her death in 2010. Marshall was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 35 years and was a member of CrossPoint Church, Bethlehem. He was an Army veteran.Survivors: He is survived by his son, Kevin of Philadelphia and a sister, Rebecca Wambold of Walnutport. Services: Will be held on Thursday, April 11th at Noon in the church, 1414 Pennsylvania Ave, Bethlehem, 18018. Call Thursday 11 am until noon. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019