Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall M. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marshall M. Miller Obituary
Marshall M. Miller, 84, of Nazareth, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in HCR-Manor Care, Bethlehem. Born in Chapman's Quarry, he was the son of the late Frank and Leah (Houser) Miller. An avid hunter and fisherman, Marshall and his late wife Lorraine (Werkheiser), enjoyed travel and birding before her death in 2010. Marshall was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 35 years and was a member of CrossPoint Church, Bethlehem. He was an Army veteran.Survivors: He is survived by his son, Kevin of Philadelphia and a sister, Rebecca Wambold of Walnutport. Services: Will be held on Thursday, April 11th at Noon in the church, 1414 Pennsylvania Ave, Bethlehem, 18018. Call Thursday 11 am until noon. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now