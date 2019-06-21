|
|
Marshall P. Miller, Jr., 68 of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Marshall P. Sr. and Arlene M. (Silvert) Miller. He worked in sales and marketing for Handleman Company before retiring.
He is survived by a sister, Susan L. wife of David Wapensky; brother-in-law, William Bailey; nieces, Debra, Shelly, Kim and Wendy; great-nephew, James; cousin, Caleb. A sister, Ann E. Bailey and nephew, Jonathan Wagstaff predeceased him.
Services will be held later. Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown, PA 18102 is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the family, (Susan Wapensky) c/o the funeral home, to assist with final expenses.
Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019