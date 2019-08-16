|
Martha A. Harmony, 89, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lehigh Commons, Macungie. She was the wife of the late Alvin M. Harmony Jr., with whom she shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie (Fliezar) Tonay.
For 25 years, she worked at GE in Quality Control and later at Black and Decker for 4 years before retiring. She was a former member of St. Anne's Church, Emmaus. Martha was an avid historian especially when it came to the Civil War Roundtable and while studying the Revolution. She attended many seminars at the Institute for Learning in Retirement held at Cedar Crest College, enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
Survivors: sons Jeffrey M., and his wife Paula of Breinigsville, Joel M. and his wife Laura of Walnutport; daughters Janice M. of Allentown, Jennifer M. Harmony Walker and her husband Dale of Mohnton; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one expected soon; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Jason M., brother Michael and sister Mary.
Services: 10:30 AM, Monday, August 19 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial will be private.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the , 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Pl, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019