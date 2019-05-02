Home

Martha Billy, 87, passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Hromiak. Martha was the wife of the late Michael Billy.A viewing will be held from 10-11am Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church 980 Bridle Path Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017 followed by a funeral service at 11am. Burial will be held at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Catasauqua, PA.Choice of flowers or contributions can be made to the church. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019
