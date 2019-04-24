Martha E. Sheneman of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed into the arms of her Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the middle child (of 11 children) of Henry William Sprenger and Hilda Barbara (Galle) Sprenger. She was born in Donnellson, IA on February 27, 1927. She was 92 years old.She was the wife of the late Rev. Dr. Lloyd Eldon Sheneman, who passed away in May, 2013. They were married on Sunday, New Year's Day, 1956, at the 11 AM service of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. Martha graduated from the Burlington (IA) Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a pediatric nurse at Blank Hospital in Des Moines. She worked until just before the birth of her first child, then resumed her nursing career later in life at Chestnut Hill Hospital, The Lutheran Home at Germantown and Devon Manor.She was a Sunday School teacher, Altar Guild helper, nursery attendant and organizer, community health nurse volunteer for church-related clinics, Ladies' circle and quilting circle participant, as well as a Girl Scout leader. After membership in various Lutheran congregations, she and Lloyd last were members and active participants at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Devon, PA.She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ruth, Wilma, Fern, Carroll, Raymond and Walter. In addition, she was predeceased by grandchildren Kevin and Rebecca Leonard. She is survived by children Kathryn Leonard (Bruce), John (Susan), Sara (David Tracy) and Robert (Margaret). Grandchildren are Jessica Leonard, and Natalie (Dan), Bradley, Taylor, David, Matthew, Andrew (Kayla) and Benjamin Sheneman. The first great-grandchild will join the family in May. Surviving siblings are Dorothy, Robert, Nancy and Isla.A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Devon, PA.Donations in Martha's memory may be made to Lutheran World Relief, P O Box 17061, Baltimore, MD, 21297-1061.Arrangements are being coordinated by Stephens Funeral Home, Allentown, PA. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary