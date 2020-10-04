Martha G. Segel, 78, of Allentown, peacefully passed away October 3rd 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and cherished friend. Born in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of the late Louis and Ida (Teres) Hoffman. She attended The Ohio State University, where she earned her Dental Hygiene degree. In 1977 she began her successful and fulfilling career as a Realtor until her retirement in 2019. She was extremely proud of her Jewish identity serving as a board member for The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, an active member of the Keneseth Israel Sisterhood, a Lifetime Member of Hadassah and ORT. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. She had a zest for life and was always eager to learn. Fitness was a priority, as were her weekly MahJong games, monthly book club meetings and travelling the world. No one could tell a joke better than Martha, she made the best cheesecake, had a thousand-watt smile, and was "everyone's first friend."



Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions in her memory can be made to The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley or Congregation Keneseth Israel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store