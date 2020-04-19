Martha H. Welch,84 of Weatherly,Pa,and previously Quakertown,Pa took her path to heaven on April 14, 2020. Martha was born in Cranberry,NJ and most recently resided in Weatherly with her daughter Cindy and previously in Quakertown. Martha was a very special lady and was the bright spot in so many lives, gave to so many people and never expected anything in return. Her family was her world. No matter the faults, her love for her family never changed or dwindled. She was always there to support our choices and help us through them. She was a very hard worker doing many different types of work including dental assistant, caregiver, worked with and cared for animals among other things. She had a huge love for animals and loved spending time with her four legged friends. Martha was also an excellent cook and baker, everything from her tasty brownies, to her beautiful and delicious wedding cakes were loved by all. She also loved to crochet in her spare time. Anyone lucky enough to know her will surely miss her. We were blessed to have her. Martha is predeceased by her parents Myron E and Marian (Cooke) Hulse,her husband James W Welch and her son Brandon J Welch and two sisters Marian Fenwick,Myra Brown and two brothers Kenny Hulse and George Hulse. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Tindall) Kairewich of Weatherly and her son Kevin M Tindall of Quakertown and grandchildren, Shawna Mokes, Jacqueline Tindall and Michael Tindall all of Quakertown , and two great grandchildren, Kyra Wrecsics of Coopersburg and Starla Brennan of Quakertown and her sister Caroline Husted of Pinellas Park, Florida. There will be a graveside memorial with immediate family only, later to have a celebration of life get together at a future date.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.