Martha L. Glackin Obituary
Martha Louise Glackin, 80, of Richlandtown, PA passed away July 9, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice Hospital, Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA. She was the widow of John J. Glackin who died in 1993.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Mitzi was the daughter of Willard D. and Augusta (McAlevy) Moyer. She graduated from Quakertown High School, Class of 1956, and Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. As an RN, she retired from Jeffersonn Hospital, Philadelphia, in 1963.

Surviving are her three daughters, Angela Marie, Richlandtown; Anna Catherine, Nashville, TN; and Mary Beth and grandson, Brandon, of Denver, CO.

Surviving Siblings: Willard D. Moyer, Jr. and wife, Susan, of East Greenville, PA; Margaret, wife of Thomas Weisel of Coopersburg, PA; and Nancy, wife of Donald Bowman of Mifflinburg, PA. She will be greatly missed by her 10 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.

Brother John Moyer and sisters Beverly Bartholomew and Barbara Moyer preceded her in death.

Services: Private at convenience of family. Arrangements by C. R. Strunk Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.crstrunk.com
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019
