Martha L. Maletz (nee Leedle), founder of the Community Music School of the Lehigh Valley died peacefully at her residence on Friday, March 22. She was 96.Martha Leedle was born on Nov. 11, 1922 in Springfield, Ohio. There she met her future husband, Joseph Maletz, a native of Philadelphia, PA. Martha and Joe shared a love of music which continued through their 58 years of marriage. She played the piano, he played the violin. They enjoyed singing in local choirs: a soprano and a tenor. They were married in Springfield on May 13, 1944. For many years, Martha offered private piano lessons in her home, in Philadelphia and Allentown. In 1981, she acted on a passionate ambition to create a Community Music School in Allentown where anyone could go for music lessons without regard to their ability to pay. Her model was the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, one of the oldest community schools of the arts in the nation. In 1982, the Community Music School opened its doors with 7 faculty members and 38 students. It now employs over 30 professional musicians who provide high-quality private and group instruction to over 300 students of all ages and in nearly every instrument and voice. Martha and Joe also sang in several choral groups in the Lehigh Valley including the Camerata Singers, the Cantata Singers and the choir at St. Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Martha is survived by her three children, Donald, William and Ruth; their spouses, Maryanne, Barbara and John, respectively; 8 grandchildren (Elizabeth, Christopher and Andrew; Emily and Cynthia; and Samuel, Erica and Elliott); and 14 great grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 AM at St. Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church (140 S. Ott St., Allentown) followed by a reception at the Community Music School (1544 Hamilton St., Allentown). Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Martha are invited to consider the Community Music School or St. Timothy's, where Martha was a long-time active member. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary