75 years of age and longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon March 14, 2019. She was the wife of Fred G. Rummel for 49 years. Born in Allentown to the late Thomas and Ruth (Hahn) Lauser, Martha graduated from Whitehall High School in 1961, obtained her degree from Kutztown State Teachers College, and received her Masters Degree in Education from Lehigh University. She started her career teaching in the Allentown School District, and after raising her family, became a very popular substitute elementary education teacher in the Whitehall Coplay School District. Ever the lady with great style, later in life Martha became a design consultant at D&D Furniture, Choice Seating, and Furniture Manor. A loving and caring person, she attended the many events in the lives of her children and grandchildren. A Past President of the Whitehall Women's Club, she enjoyed her card club at Morgan's Restaurant. Martha is survived by her devoted husband Fred; daughter Andrea Nesfeder and husband Tom of Macungie; son Tom and wife Jill of Whitehall; her cherished grandchildren Taylor, Alex, Madeline, Kate, Brandon, Joshua and Emma; brother Tom Lauser and wife Roberta; sister in law Linda Kurrasch and husband Gunther; along with her extended family.Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday March 20, 2019 in Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall PA 18052, where her viewings will be 5:30 to 8:00 pm Tuesday and 10:00 to 10:45 am Wednesday BOTH in the Gathering Place of the Church. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall.Memorial contributions honoring Martha may be presented to the Church at the address above. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements