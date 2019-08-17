Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Martha M. Feichtel, 93, of Cedarbrook of Allentown, passed away August 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Feichtel, who passed away in 1986. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary (Phillips) Merics. Martha was a buyer at Hess' Department Stores for 32 years until retiring in 1994.

Survivors: Daughters, Catherine Feichtel, Joan Heggan (Allen), Martha Svrcek; Son-In-Law, Michael McIntyre; Sister, Alice Starbinski; Brothers, William Milkovics and Roger Merics; Grandchildren, Marcella Smoley, Meghan Bubnis, Jacqueline Wieboldt, Madeline Svrcek, Matthew Heggan, and Elizabeth Heggan; Great-Grandchildren, Lily, James, Aveline, Ella, and Declan. Martha was predeceased by her daughter, Margaret "Peggy" McIntyre.

Services: Memorial Mass 11 AM Wednesday, August 21 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. A calling period will be held 10:30-11 AM Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, surprise someone with an act of kindness or consider a contribution in her memory to the Cedarbrook Activities Department, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019
