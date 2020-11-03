1/1
Martha M. Hozza
1938 - 2020
Martha Marie Hozza, 82, of Northampton, PA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 from Parkinson's disease. Born September 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Piervallo) Marhefka. She was the wife of Edward D. Hozza, Sr., they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on September 9th. Martha will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Edward, Jr. (Denise) of Whitehall, David (Kathleen) of State College, PA, Martin (Anita) of Northampton, and daughter, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Warren of Whitehall. Martha was a devoted member of the parish of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Northampton, for 82 years. She had a great love and devotion for her faith; served as President of Sodality of Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary, attended daily mass until her illness prevented her from doing so. Martha enjoyed walking the Canal Park trail with her grandchildren, attending their activities, and trips to the New Jersey shore. She was a graduate of Northampton High School Class of 1956. Her hobbies included Gardening, Decorating and Sewing. In addition to her husband and four children, Martha is survived by ten loving grandchildren, Elyse Dailey (Thomas), Edward "Teddy" Hozza III, Michael Hozza, Caroline Hozza, Emily Hozza, Andrew Hozza, Elizabeth Hozza, Jeffrey Warren, Mikayla Warren and Hope Warren; brothers, John and Bernard Marhefka; sisters, Monica Galgon, Frances Grabarits and Bernice Tepes. She was predeceased by brother, Aloysius Marhefka, and sisters, Mary and Anna. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 6th at 3:00 p.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o funeral home in loving memory of Martha.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
03:00 PM
Assumption BVM Church
NOV
6
Entombment
parish cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
