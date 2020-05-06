Martha M. Michak
Martha M. Michak, 70 of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Martha was the wife of Robert J. Michak and they celebrated their 50th anniversary this past August 16th. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Robert and Martha M. Bogert. Martha worked for 41 years at Sacred Heart Hospital in the food service department. Surviving with her husband is her brother, Robert (Susan), nieces; Debbie, Donna, and Diane. Great nephews; Justin, Micheal, and Dylan. Graveside Services will be at the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Friday at 12:15 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
12:15 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
