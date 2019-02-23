Martha Schantz Rambo, 101, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Stephen R. Rambo. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Agnes B. (Horn) Schantz. She was a member of Rivers of Life Seibert Church, Allentown. Before retiring, she worked as a vocal teacher and was a well known soprano in the Lehigh Valley. In 1952, she founded the Young Musicians of Allentown Music Club and also served as past president of the Allentown Music Club. In 1977, she produced the Keith Jarrett concert at Symphony Hall, which endowed the Allentown Music Club Past President's Scholarship Fund. She studied voice in NYC with the esteemed Estelle Liebling, who was also the voice teacher of Beverly Sills. Later she studied voice with Bessie S. Graham in Allentown. She was a life time member of the former Seibert E.C. Church, where she was on the choir and taught Sunday School.Survivors: sons Daniel and William J. and his wife Connie; daughter Eunice Rambo Smith and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren Lacy Rambo, Amber Rambo, Nathan Smith and his wife Jennifer; great grandchildren Asher, Ephraim, Reuben, Naphtali and Jaxon. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 27 at the Zentz Community Center of Fellowship Villa, 3020 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM and burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions can be made in memory of Martha to the River of Life Seibert Church, 610 N. 10th St., Allentown, 18102. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary