Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Martha S. Behney, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Coaldale, PA she was the daughter of the late Daniel Yates Cobley Sr. and Ruth Buskirk Steigerwalt. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Behney and her first husband, Sherwood Green.She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Todd Willman (Wendy) of Bethlehem; daughter, Tracy Phillips (Richard Jr.) of Lehighton; step-sons, Richard Green of Lehighton, Gary Green of Bowmanstown and Donald Green of Elizabethville; siblings, Earl Steigerwalt (Liz), Edward Steigerwalt, William Steigerwalt, Rita Gangaway, Daniel Cobley Jr., Elizabeth Steigerwalt and Terri Clark; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Terri Barberio; and siblings, Arthur Steigerwalt, Wanda Steigerwalt, Roy Cobley and James Steigerwalt-Cobley.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service, all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.Memorial contributions may be made to the family and sent to Todd Willman, 2945 Westminster Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2019
