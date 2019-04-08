Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Martha T. Fogel

Martha T. Fogel Obituary
Martha T. Fogel, 96, of Allentown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday April 5, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Alex and Martha (Jakubczak) Wardenski. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Fogel. Martha worked as a sewing machine operator for Phoenix Clothing for 21 years and retired in 1969 after 30 years as a seamstress. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rosalie Yochum, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters, and 4 brothers.A viewing will be held from 10am-12noon on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018, followed by a service at 12noon. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019
