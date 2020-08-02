Martha V. Hallowell, 83, of Richlandtown formerly of Coopersburg died July 29, 2020 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was the wife of the late Ronald Dale Hallowell. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Alverda (Bauman) Bast. She is survived by three sons Alan (Barbara), Darren, & Chris (Theresa), her siblings Patsy Rathman, Charles Shearer, Mary Becker, & Peggy Miller. Five grandchildren Sandi Yaich, Kelly Hallowell, Matthew Hallowell, Jeniffer Hallowell, & Christopher Hallowell. Predeceased by her siblings William Bast, Esther Hoover, Elmer Miller, Harry Miller, Freda Fackler, Harvey Miller, Gerald Miller, & Ira Miller. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery 5305 Blue Church Rd. Coopersburg, Pa 18036. Arrangements are the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.