Martin C.A. Aardewijn, 60, of Heidelberg Township, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the husband of Debra C. (Hill) Aardewijn to whom he was married 34 years last March. Born in The Netherlands, Europe, March 21, 1959, Martin was the son of the late Franciscus and Sietske (De Koning) Aardewijn. He was employed as a District Sales Manager for an awning manufacturer. Having grown up in the beautiful country of Holland, surrounded by water, Martin developed a passion for boats and spent memorable hours with his family on the water. He was admired for his excellent mechanical and craftsman skills which he used to build and restore many classic boats.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Debra; children Lauren C. Aardewijn of Hershey, Ryan M. Aardewijn and his girlfriend, Heather M. Smeraldo of Allentown; brother, Frans Aardewijn and his wife, Marlies of Belgium and their children, Saskia and Koen of The Netherlands; father and mother-in-law, Arlan and Julia Ann (Mack) Hill of Heidelberg Township; brother-in-law, Alan Hill and his wife, JoAnn and family of Germansville; predeceased by a sister, Caroline L. Aardewijn.



Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Heidelberg Union Church, 5187 Irvin Road, Slatington, with the Rev. Karen A. Yonney officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:50 am. Tuesday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019