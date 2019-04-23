Martin D. Renshaw, of Richland Twp. and formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., PA. He was 79.He was the husband of Wanda (Green) Renshaw. The couple had celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on June 22, 2018.Born in Palmerton, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Sue (Talan) Renshaw.A 1957 graduate of Palmerton High School and a 1961 graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA, he attained his Master's Degree + 36 in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, in 1966.He worked as a teacher and coach for the Haverford and Cheltenham School Districts. Surviving with his wife are two children, Sara Jane Hyer and her husband Bradley, of Souderton, PA, and David Martin Renshaw and his wife Summer, of Pennsburg, PA; four grandchildren, Connor, Dylan, Stone and Jewel; and a sister, Susan Talan Sullivan, of The Villages, FL.His Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennridge FISH (Pennridge Fellowship-In-Serving-Humanity), P. O. Box 9, Perkasie, PA 18944.Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary