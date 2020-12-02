Martin J. (Marty) Szabo, 85, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Martin and Theresa (Bennish) Szabo and husband of Juanita (Baron) Szabo of Bethlehem Twp. The couple was married 66 years on November 1st.
He worked as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic retiring from Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of a variety of social clubs including the Wanderers and Sokols. He enjoyed bowling at T&C Lanes and the Sokols, where he shot his first 300 game. He also enjoyed shooting pool and darts.
Marty was the ultimate family man, taking care of his wife and daughters and his dogs too. He had a ready smile and loved to make people laugh. We will miss his gentle soul and kind heart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Valerie, wife of Dr. Thomas Haverty, Bridget, wife of Christopher Klosinski, all of Madison, NJ, and Darcy Szabo of Bethlehem Twp; four grandsons, Jason Haverty, Dr. Jonathon Haverty, Trevor Klosinski, Daniel Klosinski; 2 great granddaughters, Liliana and Juliette Haverty; and his sister, Vera Balik.
There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
. www.cancer.org
