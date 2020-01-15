|
Martin L. Edelman, 74, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Martin and his wife, Florence Anna (Roth), celebrated 52 years of marriage together. Born June 22, 1945 in Howertown, he was a son of the late Harvey and Minnie (Muschko) Edelman. Martin worked for Canteen Vending for many years. He honorably served our country in the United States Army. Martin was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as vice president on church council. He was also the secretary at Zion Stone Cemetery. In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by daughters, Deanne, wife of Ivan Fenstermacher and Lori, wife of Jason Erschen; grandchildren, Travis, Sarah, Alexa and Jake; brothers, Donald and Eugene Edelman; sisters, Dolores Hoppes and Marlene Newhart; many nieces and nephews. Martin was predeceased by brothers, Clarence and Allen Edelman; and sisters, Lorraine Edelman, Marie Hahn, Diane Mall, Maryann Neetz and Pearl Zuberka. Services: Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m. in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1904 Main St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton and Friday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Zion Stone Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in loving memory of Martin.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020