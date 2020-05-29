Martin L. Zielinski
Martin L. Zielinski, 73, of Bethlehem Township passed away on Sunday, May 24, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Martin E. and Madeline Mazur Zielinski of Trappe, PA. Martin graduated from Collegeville-Trappe High School, attended Kutztown State College, and served honorably in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Viet Nam. Martin enjoyed a long career as a kitchen designer in the Lehigh Valley and was employed by several area firms, including Morris Black, Heckinger's, and American Kitchens, from which he retired in 2010. He is survived by his wife, April Bolin Zielinski; son Todd M. of Philadelphia; daughter Marisa Werkheiser and husband Ken of Lower Nazareth; daughter Dr. Michelle Zielinski of Albuquerque, NM; and his deeply beloved grandsons Jacob and Trevor Werkheiser. He also leaves a sister, Mary Eileen Zielinski of Danielsville. Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with arrangements to be made by the Bensing Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
2 entries
May 28, 2020
Dear Aunt April, Todd, Risa and Michelle...
I was so sorry to hear about Uncle Hoss. You'll be in our thoughts and prayers.
Neil
Neil Spoonhower
Family
May 27, 2020
Dear April and Family ...
My deepest thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with you
May you find comfort in all the wonderful memories
Sincere condolences,
Bev Weidner
Bev Weidner
