Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Martin Cisco
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
2015 Wellwood Ave.
Farmingdale, NY
Martin P. Cisco Obituary
Martin P. Cisco, 88, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Friday, February 1 at his home in Aiken, SC. He was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Orefield. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. A Chapel service will he held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 9 at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019
