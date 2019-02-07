|
|
Martin P. Cisco, 88, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Friday, February 1 at his home in Aiken, SC. He was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Orefield. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. A Chapel service will he held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 9 at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019