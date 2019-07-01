|
|
Martin Schneider, 91, of Allentown, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Luther Crest Health Care Center. His wife, Elisabeth M. (Ostertag) Schneider, died on October 14, 2010. Born in Kophaza, Hungary, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Klemons) Schneider. Martin was the owner of Ostertag Orthopedic Aids in Spring Valley, NY. He was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors: Daughters, Catherine Trawinski and Christine Schneider; Son, Andrew Schneider; Brothers, Matt and Karl Schneider; and 5 Grandchildren.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery will be private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Luther Crest Benevolent Fund, 800 Hausman Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on July 1, 2019