Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Meadows in Fountain Hill Cemetery
1009–1011 Dodson St.
Bethlehem, PA
Martin W. Boksenbaum Obituary
Martin W. Boksenbaum, Ph.D. passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 in the home he shared with his life partner, Pamela Ruch, from complications of leukemia. Other survivors include stepdaughter Laura Goloub, stepson Ivan Goloub and his wife Meg; and grandsons Zjygkian and Elijah Goloub. Martin was also close to his two nieces Jill Cooper and Hattie Sullivan; Hattie's children Ashley and William, Jr.; nephew Darren Cooper and his wife Regina; and their children, Paul, Wade, and Susan. He was preceded in death by his life partner of 38 years Janet Goloub, and his sister Ruby Boksenbaum Cooper.

Martin was a life-long educator and activist, believing fervently in his power to make the world a better place. He taught at the junior high school, high school and college levels with a focus on mathematics, retiring in 2001. His early activism included working for racial equity with the Brooklyn chapter of CORE, and, with Earl Price and many friends, helping to organize Committee for Peace and Freedom and the Brooklyn Civil Rights Defense Committee.

More recently, he turned his focus to the community, creating the Alliance for Sustainable Communities-LV, a nonprofit organization for fostering a self-sustaining local economy. A founding member of the Alliance, he served on its steering committee and became a driving force behind many of its efforts, including the yearly Directory of Sustainable Lehigh Valley organizations and businesses, and formation of the Beyond Capitalism Working Group.

He was also a founder and Chapter Leader of The Weston A. Price Foundation- LV, Lehigh Valley Greens, and Bertsch-Hokendauqua-Catasauqua Watershed Association. He served as a board member, board president, and newsletter editor of the Lehigh Valley Arts Council.

SERVICES: There will be an open ceremony at Green Meadows in Fountain Hill Cemetery, 1009–1011 Dodson St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.

Memorial donations to the Alliance for Sustainable Communities-Lehigh Valley, 1966 Creek Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015, will support Martin's life's work.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019
