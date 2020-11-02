1/1
Martin W. Comer
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Martin W. Comer, 88, of Bethlehem Township, died on October 31, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem on October 19, 1932; son of the late John and Josephine Comer. Martin is survived by his wife, Patsy K. (Tedesco) Comer.

Martin proudly served in the U.S Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Korean War Veteran Association. Upon returning home from war, Martin took a position as a crane operator with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was extremely dedicated to the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company and held various positions, including President. Martin was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and assisted with the collection of offerings.

Martin will be dearly missed by his wife, Patsy; children, Martin J. Comer; Jeffrey A. Comer; and Susan M. Comer; as well as three grandchildren; his beloved dog, Mindy; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph; and siblings, Anne Gonzalez and Sonny Comer.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st St., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Interment with honors will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Masks will be required for entry and guests are kindly asked to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1919 8th St. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 1, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service.

H onorable
E xemplary
R espected
O utstanding

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
