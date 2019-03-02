Marvin H. Boehm passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born at home in Vera Cruz, PA on November 8, 1928 to James R. and Dorothea (Debus) Boehm. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Marian (Brown) Boehm, of Upper Milford, son, Christopher and his wife Maryann of Upper Milford, son Mark and wife, Chris, of Upper Milford, Ellen Overholt, wife of pre-deceased son, Jeffrey, and her husband, Scott both of Yardley, daughter Susan Mohr and husband, Daniel, of Upper Milford, and daughter, Nancy Dutt and husband, Jeffrey of Whitehall. He is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. His surviving sibling is Jeanette Benner of Allentown. He was pre-deceased by his son, Jeffrey, in 1991; and brother, Dalton, in 2012.Before retiring he worked for the Reading Company and Conrail. Marvin enjoyed gardening, long walks, playing cards, sports of all kinds and talking about his childhood. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home at 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg, PA. Donations may be made in his memory to Kid's Wish Network. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary