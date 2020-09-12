1/1
Marvin Kuriloff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin "Marvelous Marv" Kuriloff, 94, died Sept. 5, 2020 in Southeastern Pennsylvania Veterans Center, Spring City. He was the husband of the late Claire (Green) Kuriloff. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Sam and Maude (Crook) Kuriloff. Marvin honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the Army during WWII. He was shot down in the Pacific on a B-29, working as a gunner man, and was awarded a purple heart. He was a true American hero. He was a self-employed butcher for many years before retiring in 1985. Marvin was an amazing father who endlessly worshiped and supported his wife. He enjoyed chess, bridge, was a great dancer, and loved golf. He was more than funny, a hysterical man who exposed his family to a lot of great times. He especially adored his grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his sons, Roy A. Kuriloff and wife Pam of Fairlawn, NJ and Floyd M. Kuriloff of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Lisa M. wife of Michael Spradlin of Macungie, PA; grandchildren, Adam Kuriloff, Andrew Slobodow, Ben Kuriloff, Sam Slobodow, Jeremy Kuriloff, Jonathan Kuriloff, and Jenny Kuriloff. Services with military honors will be held privately. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, in the spirit of Marvin's legacy, please go up to someone you love and give them a hug and kiss, or make someone you don't know smile.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved