Marvin L. Moyer

Marvin L. Moyer Obituary
Marvin L. Moyer, 76, of Macungie, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Claudia D. (Miller) Moyer to whom he was married for 55 years. Born in Alburtis, he was a son of the late Howard and Mary Ellen (Schierer) Moyer. He owned and operated Marvin L. Moyer Bricklaying before retiring. He was a former Macungie Borough Councilman, coached midget football in Emmaus and was a member of the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club,

Survivors; wife, Claudia; sons, Rusty and Erik and his wife Melinda; brothers, William and Howard; sister Nancy wife of Glen Ritz; five grandchildren, Hunter, Bryant, Nathan, Chelsea and Jason; five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers,Jeffrey and Gerald and sister, Delores Muthard.

Services will be private.

Contributions may be made to the family c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home P.O. Box 190, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019
